Fire displaces a dozen residents in Johnson

A quick-thinking neighbor helped save lives as fire ripped through buildings in Johnson Sunday morning.

The fire left a dozen residents without a place to stay. "It happened so fast," said Bobbie Moulton, one of the first people on the scene.

It started around 10:30 in a mobile home on Pearl Street, and spread to the Vermont Studio Center, and an apartment building with seven units. About forty firefighters from local departments responded to the scene. "All of the units sustained smoke and water damage as well, and the motor home -- total loss," said Johnson Fire Chief Arjay West.

Moulton lives nearby the mobile home. He says once he saw the flames, he immediately ran to save his elderly neighbor from the apartment building. "He was scared. He was screaming. I kept reassuring him, 'Mike, I got you out of the house. You're at my house. You're safe,'" Moulton said.

"Everybody got out, and there were no injuries as a result of the total fire," Chief West said.

Moulton says he lost his son, Troy, to a fire almost twenty years ago. Though his house wasn't burned, Sunday's fire re-ignited painful memories. "It just brought back so many emotions and feelings, and I tried not to think about anything. I just tried to do what we should do -- save our lives," he said.

Firefighters worked into the afternoon to cleanup the mess. They say the blaze does not appear to be suspicious, but state investigators have been called in to determine the exact cause.