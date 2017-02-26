Quantcast

Rutland Cheer Wins National Championship

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Rutland High School Cheer won Vermont's very first national cheer championship Saturday at the Reach the Beach Nationals Competition in Ocean City, Maryland.  They won in the Varsity Medium Advanced class, and returned Sunday to a police escort.  There are 12 Seniors on this year's team.  They have won multiple state championships and a New England title as well over the past four years.

