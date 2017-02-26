Sanders responds to Trump Tweet of "rigged" DNC election

There are new details about a former teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.
There are new details about a former teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.
A teenager is accused of stabbing a man with a knife and then attacking him with a pipe.
A teenager is accused of stabbing a man with a knife and then attacking him with a pipe.
The South Burlington high school student accused of making a kill list is back in front of a judge in trouble again.
The South Burlington high school student accused of making a kill list is back in front of a judge in trouble again.
There are charges for two men after a shooting in Highgate this weekend.
There are charges for two men after a shooting in Highgate this weekend.
A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor is in trouble again for trying to contact his alleged victim.
A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor is in trouble again for trying to contact his alleged victim.
Police are holding a public forum next week on what they describe as the opioid crisis in Windsor County.
Police are holding a public forum on what they describe as the opioid crisis in Windsor County.
Burlington Police say they caught a woman who was pilfering plants.
Burlington Police say they caught a woman who was pilfering plants.
A New Hampshire police department has issued a public service announcement after a man was arrested with marijuana in his car.
A New Hampshire police department has issued a public service announcement after a man was arrested with marijuana in his car.