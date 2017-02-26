Sanders responds to Trump Tweet of "rigged" DNC election

President Donald Trump took a swing at Democrats Sunday, following the weekend election of Tom Perez as the head of the Democratic National Committee.

Trump Tweeted: "The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!"

Bernie Sanders had a contentious relationship with the DNC during the presidential primary, which centered around his own access to Democratic donor lists. Sanders supported Congressman Keith Ellison for DNC chair. But speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Sanders refuted Trump, saying the DNC system was not rigged.

"No he doesn't have a point. That's what the system is, and one of the things Tom is going to have to change is to figure out how we elect national democratic leaders. I'm not quite impressed with the process that now exists," Sanders said.

However, Sanders also implied he would not give up his massive email list to the DNC that helped him raise a record $218 million online during the presidential campaign.