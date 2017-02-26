Top 3 on 3 for February 26th

At number three, it's been nearly three decades since Mt. Anthony failed to capture the Vermont High School Wrestling State Championship. Ashdin Schaefer and Sebastain Rocher won individual titles and the Patriots had a semifinalist in every weight class en route to their 29th straight crown.



At number two, it took four years, but Kurt Steidl finally has a dunk to his name. The UVM senior got a great outlet from fellow senior Dre Wills for the jam as UVM cruised to it's 18th straight win and a perfect conference season.

And at number one, Kevin Salvucci had a hat trick as Norwich beat Castleton in the NEHC semifinals, but his second was clearly the best. Through the legs, top shelf for the eventual game winner as Norwich won 5-2. Salvucci taking the top spot in this week's Top 3 on 3.