The balance between cyber bullying and the First Amendment

These days it's not uncommon to see name calling and hateful statements on social media, and while there is some good on the internet, that's not always the case. Online trolling and a simple comments can trigger a massive attack in just a matter of seconds.

Being an outdoorsman is in Mike Covey's DNA, and his passion for all those things has been passed on from his dad. "I remember standing at the door watching him leave to go hunting. I started at the age of 12 and never looked back," Covey said.

It's a tradition he's enjoyed teaching his son, Brandon. He will often post his successes in the woods to his Facebook page, and he says that sometimes blows up in his face. "'Sadist is troglodyte to murder,'" says Covey, recalling some of the names he says complete strangers have called him online. "It’s pretty extensive."

One really stands out to him from a person that reads, "What are you holding in your FB photo??? Conservationist huh? What a shame. I hope you don't have children. This is disgusting." Covey believes this is from a fake profile.

Covey was one of hundreds of people who responded to our WCAX Facebook post about online bullying. Others, like Marra, told us social media has been an amazing thing to this world we live in, yet it has given those harsh-hearted people more options to get to their victims. Or Megan, who said she thinks the comments on this article show exactly how people will belittle and bully each other.

"There are so many people who don't have the confidence," Covey said, "and their opinion of themselves can be directed by others."

"It's ugly, it's racist, and we deplore it in all forms," said Jay Diaz, an attorney with American Civil Liberties Union in Vermont. "That being said, the First Amendment is for everybody." He says adults engaging in random attacks online has become a growing trend not only here but across the country. "As the internet has grown and people are communicating anonymously, it's been a part of that revolution."

Diaz says social media sites encourage freedom of speech, which comes with the good and the bad. "It's just words," he said. "We can shut it off, speak against it. There are a lot of options." But what if those words lead to people who are emotionally unstable, and decide to do something really drastic? Diaz says no one wants to see anyone hurt, but putting restrictions on the First Amendment rights may not be the answer. "As heinous as it is, if we criminalize such speech, we endanger all speech."

Victims like Covey say there are better ways to communicate different viewpoints. He urges anyone with an opinion to take ownership publicly rather than hiding behind a computer screening. "If you don't have the integrity to say, this is who I am walking around in daily life, and this is how I feel, then maybe you shouldn't say it," he said.