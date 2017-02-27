2 Men accused of robbing gas stations in court

Two Rutland County men are due in court Monday to face charges of robbing two Ludlow gas stations over the last month.

Ludlow Police say 35 year-old Benjamin Bruno of East Wallingford, and 30 year-old Jeremiah St. Pierre of Mount Holly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station in Ludlow on January 31st, and Shell Gas Station on Main Street twice this month.

They both face charges for assault and robbery.