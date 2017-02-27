Quantcast

2 Men accused of robbing gas stations in court

LUDLOW, Vt. -

Two Rutland County men are due in court Monday to face charges of robbing two Ludlow gas stations over the last month.

Ludlow Police say 35 year-old Benjamin Bruno of East Wallingford, and 30 year-old Jeremiah St. Pierre of Mount Holly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station in Ludlow on January 31st, and Shell Gas Station on Main Street twice this month.

They both face charges for assault and robbery.

