Quantcast

Car flips over on Route 9 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Car flips over on Route 9

Posted: Updated:
WOODFORD, Vt. -

State Police say a driver from Vernon is expected to be okay after she flipped her car on Route 9 in Woodford Sunday night.

Thirty-five year old Tristin Mounteer lost control on the icy road. Troopers say she was driving too fast for the road conditions.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.