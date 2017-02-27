Flood warning continues for Barton River in Coventry

COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) - More flooding is expected to continue along the Barton River in Vermont.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the river in Coventry. Early Monday morning, the river was at 8.6 feet, which is above the flood stage of 8 feet. Officials say minor flooding was occurring and would continue, with the river falling below flood stage by late afternoon.

The weather service has cancelled a flood warning for Otter Creek in Rutland.

