Charges dismissed in Celina Cass murder case

A young girl's accused killer is not going to jail. Wendell Noyes, 52, was found incompetent to stand trial Monday in the second degree murder of 11-year-old Celina Cass.

It's a stunning turn of events in a Coos County court.

The competency hearing in Lancaster Superior Court was supposed to take place at 11 a.m., but for several hours the tables were empty.

Noyes, the man who prosecutors say drowned his 11-year-old stepdaughter, was in a holding cell in the building but he would never appeared in court.

Around 2:30 p.m., after a series of closed door meetings between the judge and attorneys, the second degree murder charge against Noyes was dismissed. A judge found him incompetent to stand trial.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Does Wendell acknowledge that he killed Celina Cass?

Robin Malone, Noyes' defense attorney: He has never been able to engage in a conversation to that nature with us. He has consistently denied that he is responsible for Celina's death but he is an incredibly ill man and I think we are all happy at this point that he is going to be in a hospital instead of a jail cell.

Cass' body was located in the Connecticut River near her West Stewartstown, New Hampshire home a week after she was first reported missing. According to court documents unsealed Monday, sandbags found in Noyes' truck match one submerged with the girl's body. Papers also highlighted conflicting statements Noyes gave to police and offered evidence that Noyes was seen pointing at the river where the body was eventually located while he appeared to be agitated and talking to himself. Prosecutors say they brought charges against Noyes last year, five years after the murder after meticulously wading through mounds of evidence.

Sullivan: Do you feel justice has been served in this case?

Jane Young, senior assistant attorney general: Celina is never going to come home to her family. So, I am not sure that there is anything that can really justify that situation. Certainly we were able to locate Celina and we were able to bring a charge against the person we believe committed the murder. Unfortunately, given his mental health, we were not able to incarcerate him but that is the system in which we live. That is the criminal justice system in this country.

Noyes was remanded to the state psychiatric hospital where he will serve at least five years. Prosecutors say charges could be refiled at any time if he is deemed competent in the future. Celina's mother was not present in court for the dramatic change of events. At his arraignment last year, she told us he should be put to death for what he did.

