Scott to tap tree in Randolph Center

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - The governor of Vermont - the country's largest producer of maple syrup - is celebrating the annual maple season and the importance the industry is to the state's economy and heritage.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott will tap a tree at a Silloway Maple, a family maple operation, in Randolph Center on Tuesday.

The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include maple treats, like sugar on snow, a tour of the sugaring operation and a maple specialty food competition.

The Orange County sugar makers also are preparing a maple-inspired lunch for guests. Scott is expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.

Members of the community are invited to attend.

Last year, Vermont produced 1.9 million gallons of syrup, beating the previous record of 1.48 million gallons set in 2013.

