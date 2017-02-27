Quantcast

Barre Police mum on ID of driver in pedestrian collision

BARRE, Vt. -

Three days after a man was fatally struck by a car in Barre, local police have still not named the driver who hit him.

Police say a car jumped the curb and hit 58-year-old Brian Harris near the Fast Stop on North Main Street Friday night. Harris later died at the hospital. 

Barre City Police Monday said the crash is still under investigation, and that they were not ready to release further information about the driver or the circumstances around the deadly collision.

