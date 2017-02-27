Barre Town couple use tomahawk to fight off intruder

The tables turn on a 70-year-old homeless man accused of trying to rob a Barre Town couple at gunpoint in their own home.

Police say Kenneth Pecor was able to get inside a home on Little John Road Sunday morning. He allegedly demanded cash and a car while pointing a rifle at two of the residents.

But after a struggle, the homeowner was able to fight back.

"He was able to take and use a tomahawk, and defend himself against the male and was able to grab the rifle and had the male subdued waiting for the police when he got there," said Chief Michael Stevens, Barre Town Police Department.

Pecor is now facing felony charges of aggravated assault and unlawful trespassing. He told police he had been living in nearby woods and wanted to use the car and cash to buy food.