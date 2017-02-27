Castleton vapor shop faces fines, closure

A Vermont e-cigarette and vapor business is shutting down after getting slapped with a $50,000 fine.

The Vermont Attorney General's office fined Vermont Vapor in Castleton for violating the Consumer Protection Act -- by making unsupported health claims on Vermont Vapor's website. They claim, the shops owner, Adam Tredwell wrote, "vaping is much better for a person than smoking."

"Their main complaint seems to be that we have customers who have said on our website, on our Facebook, things linked to Vermont Vapor -- that they quit smoking," Tredwell said.

"This industry is regulated like the tobacco industry. It's increasingly becoming more regulated from the FDA at the federal level, and our role, as I said, is to protect Vermonters and protect kids," said Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.

The Attorney General's office says if Tredwell handed over certain sales records and paid the fine, they would be able to stay in business.

