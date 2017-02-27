HoopCats sweep postseason awards

For the first time in America East history, a program has swept all five major men's basketball awards as Vermont took home all the major hardware after winning a program-record 26 games and completing just the third unbeaten regular-season in conference history.
All of the conference’s 2016-17 major awards and All-Conference teams were announced Monday via an awards show on FaceBook Live. Award winners were nominated by their own coaches and voted on by the conference’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own team.
Trae Bell-Haynes led the selections as he was chosen the Kevin Roberson Player of the Year. Anthony Lamb was a unanimous selection as Rookie of the Year while Dre Wills took home Defensive Player of the Year recognition and Darren Payen was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Vermont's head coach, John Becker, was unanimously chosen the league's Coach of the Year.
Kevin Roberson Player of the Year
Trae Bell-Haynes, Jr., Guard, Vermont
Sixth Catamount to win the award joining Vermont legends Marqus Blakely, Taylor Coppenrath, T.J. Sorrentine, Kevin Roberson and Matt Johnson.
First to earn the honor since Blakely in 2009.
Vermont's floor general who led his team to a program-record 26 wins and a perfect 16-0 conference regular-season record.
Averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
Ranked in league's top 18 in scoring, assists, steals, free throw percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Also a first-team All-Conference choice.
Rookie of the Year
Anthony Lamb, Fr. Forward, Vermont
Unanimous selection for the award.
Seventh Catamount to win the award and first since 2012.
Was a seven-team America East Rookie of the Week.
15th in the conference in scoring (11.9 ppg), 12th in rebounding (5.2 rpg), fifth in field goal percentage (.497) and second in blocks (1.1 bpg).
Also a second-team All-Conference and All-Rookie choice.
Defensive Player of the Year
Dre Wills, Sr., Guard, Vermont
Fifth time a Vermont player has been named Defensive Player of the Year joining Marqus Blakely (2008, 09, 10) and Brendan Bald (2011).
Faced toughest defensive assignments most games and spearheaded Vermont's scoring defense, which is the best in the league and top 20 in the nation allowing just 63.2 ppg.
One of just two players to rank in league's top 13 in both steals and blocks.
Was also named an All-Defensive selection for the third-straight year.
Sixth Man of the Year
Darren Payen, Sr., Forward, Vermont
Second Catamount to win the award in its four-year history joining teammate Cam Ward.
Averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds while shooting 71 percent from the floor in just 11.9 minutes per game.
Upped his averages to 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 77 percent shooting in 14.3 minutes per game during conference play.
Coach of the Year
John Becker, Vermont - 6th Season
Second time in his six seasons he's been named Coach of the Year.
Seventh man to be named Coach of the Year multiple times.
Led Vermont to one of greatest seasons in school and conference history, setting program record with 26 wins and becoming just the third team go unbeaten in conference play and first to go 16-0.
Has his team riding an 18-game win streak, the longest in the nation.
His 136 wins are the most by any America East coach in his first six seasons.
Youth is prevalent on the All-Conference teams, which feature just five seniors, six juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. The top five teams in the standings combined for 13 of the selections, including four from Vermont, two from Stony Brook, three each from Albany and New Hampshire and two from UMBC.
First-Team All-Conference
David Nichols, So., G, Albany
Jahad Thomas, Jr., F, UMass Lowell
Tanner Leissner, Jr., F, New Hampshire*
Lucas Woodhouse, Sr., G, Stony Brook
Trae Bell-Haynes, Jr., G, Vermont
Second-Team All-Conference
Joe Cremo, So., G, Albany
Will Darley, Sr., F, UMBC
Jairus Lyles, Jr., G, UMBC*
Jaleen Smith, Sr., G, New Hampshire*
Anthony Lamb, Fr., F, Vermont
Third Team All-Conference
Jalen Ross, Sr., G, Hartford
Daniel Dion, Sr., G, New Hampshire
Tyrell Sturdivant, Jr., F, Stony Brook
Ernie Duncan, So., G, Vermont
Payton Henson, Jr., F, Vermont
All-Defensive Team
Devonte Campbell, So., F, Albany
Thomas Bruce, So., F, Binghamton
K.J. Maura, Jr., G, UMBC
Roland Nyama, Jr., G/F, Stony Brook
Dre Wills, Sr., G, Vermont - 3-time selection
All-Rookie Team
Andrew Fleming, Fr., F, Maine
Arkel Lamar, Fr., G/F, UMBC
Rinardo Perry, Fr., G, UMass Lowell
Akwasi Yeboah, R-Fr., G/F, Stony Brook
Anthony Lamb, Fr., F, Vermont
All-Academic Team
Joe Cremo, So., Albany - 3.34 GPA, Journalism
David Nichols, So., Albany - 3.88 GPA, Communications
Mike Rowley, Sr., Albany - 3.51 GPA, Business*
John Rinaldi, Sr., Binghamton - 3.58 GPA, Business Admin. Finance
Ryan Bernstein, So., Maine - 3.47 GPA, Mass Communication
Joe Sherburne, So., UMBC -4.0 GPA, Financial Economics
Bryan Sekunda, Jr., Stony Brook - 3.42 GPA, Business
* Repeat Selection
Courtesy: America East Conference
