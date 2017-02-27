HoopCats sweep postseason awards

For the first time in America East history, a program has swept all five major men's basketball awards as Vermont took home all the major hardware after winning a program-record 26 games and completing just the third unbeaten regular-season in conference history.

All of the conference’s 2016-17 major awards and All-Conference teams were announced Monday via an awards show on FaceBook Live. Award winners were nominated by their own coaches and voted on by the conference’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own team.



Trae Bell-Haynes led the selections as he was chosen the Kevin Roberson Player of the Year. Anthony Lamb was a unanimous selection as Rookie of the Year while Dre Wills took home Defensive Player of the Year recognition and Darren Payen was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Vermont's head coach, John Becker, was unanimously chosen the league's Coach of the Year.

Kevin Roberson Player of the Year

Trae Bell-Haynes, Jr., Guard, Vermont

Sixth Catamount to win the award joining Vermont legends Marqus Blakely, Taylor Coppenrath, T.J. Sorrentine, Kevin Roberson and Matt Johnson.

First to earn the honor since Blakely in 2009.

Vermont's floor general who led his team to a program-record 26 wins and a perfect 16-0 conference regular-season record.

Averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Ranked in league's top 18 in scoring, assists, steals, free throw percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Also a first-team All-Conference choice.

Rookie of the Year

Anthony Lamb, Fr. Forward, Vermont

Unanimous selection for the award.

Seventh Catamount to win the award and first since 2012.

Was a seven-team America East Rookie of the Week.

15th in the conference in scoring (11.9 ppg), 12th in rebounding (5.2 rpg), fifth in field goal percentage (.497) and second in blocks (1.1 bpg).

Also a second-team All-Conference and All-Rookie choice.

Defensive Player of the Year

Dre Wills, Sr., Guard, Vermont

Fifth time a Vermont player has been named Defensive Player of the Year joining Marqus Blakely (2008, 09, 10) and Brendan Bald (2011).

Faced toughest defensive assignments most games and spearheaded Vermont's scoring defense, which is the best in the league and top 20 in the nation allowing just 63.2 ppg.

One of just two players to rank in league's top 13 in both steals and blocks.

Was also named an All-Defensive selection for the third-straight year.

Sixth Man of the Year

Darren Payen, Sr., Forward, Vermont

Second Catamount to win the award in its four-year history joining teammate Cam Ward.

Averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds while shooting 71 percent from the floor in just 11.9 minutes per game.

Upped his averages to 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 77 percent shooting in 14.3 minutes per game during conference play.

Coach of the Year

John Becker, Vermont - 6th Season

Second time in his six seasons he's been named Coach of the Year.

Seventh man to be named Coach of the Year multiple times.

Led Vermont to one of greatest seasons in school and conference history, setting program record with 26 wins and becoming just the third team go unbeaten in conference play and first to go 16-0.

Has his team riding an 18-game win streak, the longest in the nation.

His 136 wins are the most by any America East coach in his first six seasons.

Youth is prevalent on the All-Conference teams, which feature just five seniors, six juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. The top five teams in the standings combined for 13 of the selections, including four from Vermont, two from Stony Brook, three each from Albany and New Hampshire and two from UMBC.

First-Team All-Conference

David Nichols, So., G, Albany

Jahad Thomas, Jr., F, UMass Lowell

Tanner Leissner, Jr., F, New Hampshire*

Lucas Woodhouse, Sr., G, Stony Brook

Trae Bell-Haynes, Jr., G, Vermont



Second-Team All-Conference

Joe Cremo, So., G, Albany

Will Darley, Sr., F, UMBC

Jairus Lyles, Jr., G, UMBC*

Jaleen Smith, Sr., G, New Hampshire*

Anthony Lamb, Fr., F, Vermont

Third Team All-Conference

Jalen Ross, Sr., G, Hartford

Daniel Dion, Sr., G, New Hampshire

Tyrell Sturdivant, Jr., F, Stony Brook

Ernie Duncan, So., G, Vermont

Payton Henson, Jr., F, Vermont

All-Defensive Team

Devonte Campbell, So., F, Albany

Thomas Bruce, So., F, Binghamton

K.J. Maura, Jr., G, UMBC

Roland Nyama, Jr., G/F, Stony Brook

Dre Wills, Sr., G, Vermont - 3-time selection



All-Rookie Team

Andrew Fleming, Fr., F, Maine

Arkel Lamar, Fr., G/F, UMBC

Rinardo Perry, Fr., G, UMass Lowell

Akwasi Yeboah, R-Fr., G/F, Stony Brook

Anthony Lamb, Fr., F, Vermont



All-Academic Team

Joe Cremo, So., Albany - 3.34 GPA, Journalism

David Nichols, So., Albany - 3.88 GPA, Communications

Mike Rowley, Sr., Albany - 3.51 GPA, Business*

John Rinaldi, Sr., Binghamton - 3.58 GPA, Business Admin. Finance

Ryan Bernstein, So., Maine - 3.47 GPA, Mass Communication

Joe Sherburne, So., UMBC -4.0 GPA, Financial Economics

Bryan Sekunda, Jr., Stony Brook - 3.42 GPA, Business

* Repeat Selection

Courtesy: America East Conference