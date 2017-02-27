Vermont town settles woman's excess force lawsuit for $60k

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is paying a woman $60,000 to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged two local police officers used excessive force when responding to a call at her home.

Hinesburg Town Administrator Trevor Lashua says the Selectboard ratified the agreement last week. He says the town's insurer will pay resident Lori Ann Carron the sum, which includes attorneys' fees.

Lashua tells the Burlington Free Press the agreement does not admit wrongdoing by the officers. He says proceeding with the lawsuit would have cost more than the settlement.

The court record will be amended to include the town as the sole defendant. One officer is still on leave.

Carron said she was suffering a mental health crisis when police were called to her house last May.

