Herring murder trial set for August

Jody Herring is headed toward a trial that could keep her locked up for life. It's scheduled for almost exactly two years after the murders she's charged with stunned the state.

She allegedly shot Lara Sobel outside the social worker's office as well as her cousins, Rhonda and Regina Herring, and their mother, Julie Ann Falzarano, at the family home. Prosecutors say Herring blamed them for helping the state take away custody of her child.

Herring's lawyer, David Sleigh, previously argued she did not have the mental fitness to stand trial. But Monday in court he said the case can go on, telling the judge he's considering an insanity defense.

Reporter Kyle Midura: is Ms. Herring being treated at all at this point in time?

David Sleigh: I can't really talk about that.

If the insanity defense is used at trial Sleigh would argue Herring committed the crimes, but is not responsible because she could not distinguish between right and wrong.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Should we conclude from this today that you're prepared to argue, and she's prepared to admit that she did this?

David Sleigh: No

"They didn't deserve this," said Tiffany Herring, who found her mother, aunt, and grandmother the day after they died in the family home. The death penalty isn't on the table in Vermont, but Tiffany says that's what Jody Herring deserves. Healing has been a slow process. "I think about my mom every day, it's my mom and it's heartbreaking," she said. "I wish she's here. I break down in tears, I wish my aunt was here, my gram, everybody, my whole family is going through heartbreaks."

Given that prosecutors will argue that custody battles motivated the killings, confidential family court documents will be brought up at trial. That means it's quite possible that the public and the media may be left in the dark on some aspects of this case. The jury however would get the full story.

