Students' cars flooded at NH college parking lot

A river jumped its banks and flooded a parking lot filled with college students' cars.

It happened at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. Route 175A near the school and Exit 25 on Interstate 93 south were also closed for a while. The water came in so quickly after a 4-mile ice jam formed on the nearby river.

About 50 cars didn't get moved in time. Students had to use kayaks and canoes to get their belongings.