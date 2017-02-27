Quantcast

Investigating overcrowding at Vermont's emergency rooms - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Investigating overcrowding at Vermont's emergency rooms

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's an investigation two years in the making. Jennifer Costa is looking at overcrowding in Vermont's emergency rooms and whether the state has made any progress since she went looking for answers back in 2015.

Jennifer joined The: 30 to share what she uncovered. 

Related Story:

Special Report: Emergency Rooms in Crisis

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.