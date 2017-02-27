Quantcast

How cuts to arts and humanity funding could affect Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's been widely reported that the Trump administration is considering eliminating funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. What does a cut in funding of those federal agencies mean for Vermonters?

Peter Gilbert with the Vermont Humanities Council and Alex Aldrich with the Vermont Arts Council joined The :30 to talk about it.

