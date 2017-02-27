Day 2 of search for Barre woman swept down river

The search for a missing Barre woman has been called off for another night.

Vermont State Police say the waters of the Lower Great Brook off the Winooski River are now too intense to keep the search going. They've been looking for 29-year-old Krystal Bailey for the past two days.

Police say Bailey was a passenger in a Ford Taurus when it crashed on Brook Road in Plainfield on Saturday. Authorities say rescue crews saw Bailey walk away from the scene with the driver, 29-year-old Allie Duda of Morrisville. Police believe the two tried to flee through a nearby river. Duda was able to get out, but they think Bailey got swept downstream. Around two dozen search crew members have been looking for her body over the past two days, but say rough waters make it a challenge.

"The water depth Saturday, Sunday was pretty severe. It's tamed -- if you will -- today. It's dropped between a foot to a foot-and-a-half in certain areas, so that certainly is beneficial to searchers," said Vermont State Police Capt. Robert Cushing.

A helicopter from U.S. Customs helped dive teams Monday. They were able to cover about 10 miles of murky waters before deciding to call off the search for the evening. They say although calmer than this weekend, visibility in the water is too low, and conditions remain rough.

There's no word on when, or if, the water search for Bailey will resume. If anyone has more information that can help police, you're urged to contact them.

Related Story:

Search continues for Barre woman missing after crash

