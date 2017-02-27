Have some Vermont crossways become too dangerous?

There have been five fatalities on Vermont roadways in the past seven days. That includes a double fatal in Barre that police say was caused by a driver running a red light.

Busy intersections and pedestrian crossings are among the most dangerous spots on our highways. A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday night on Route 7 in South Burlington between Brewer Parkway and Laurel Hill Drive. WCAX reached out to police but have gotten no further information on the victim or the driver. We did talk to folks who walk and cross the road, and Vermont Transportation Agency officials who say all who use Vermont roadways need to be much more careful.

VTrans says a little over 34,000 vehicles use the stretch of Route 7 in South Burlington every day. Crossing the 5-lane highway takes patience.

Reporter Judy Simpson: Tell me a little bit about what you see, are cars pretty good at stopping at red lights?

Peter Barewicz: No, you can see them when the yellow lights are coming they start hitting the gas pedal, that's why I always go to a walk sign.

VTrans says those crosswalks are designed to slow traffic down and keep pedestrians safe. But even as we were working on this story, we saw many cars blow right through red lights and VTrans says that's a problem across the state.

"That talks to a greater issue which is driver inattention, driving under the influence, speeding and aggressive driving, those are the three top things that we are dealing with statewide, whether it be at a 4-way stop intersection, at a traffic signal, folks are in a hurry to get somewhere and it only takes a split second to make a huge impact on someone's life forever," said Kevin Marshia, VTrans.

These are the types of issues VTrans is addressing through their strategic highway safety plan. Which includes the community and law enforcement partners.

Then there is this pedestrian crossing on Route 15 across from UVM Medical Center's Fanny Allen campus. It's called a "halk" signal. It's the only one in the state and this is how it works: Push the button, the yellow light signals there is a pedestrian waiting to cross, then the lights should hit red, meaning now it is safe for the pedestrian to cross and when you get to the other side, you repeat the process for the oncoming traffic.

And even when the red lights were flashing, some cars still cruised through the intersection. Prompting this reminder from Marshia, "stop, red lights means stop, yes absolutely."

VTrans says drivers should slow down and pay attention to what's going on around them and anticipate the need to use the brakes.