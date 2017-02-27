Vt. couple describes using tomahawk to fight off armed intruder

A Vermont husband and wife managed to fight off a man who randomly entered their home with a rifle.

John Berard and Andrea Wasson say they were expecting one of their daughters to walk through their door Sunday morning on Little John Road. Instead, in came a stranger with a deadly weapon.

Berard used his tomahawk to fight off the intruder.

"I had the rifle and he was still coming at me and I was backing out, and when I got about here, I just picked this up and started whaling on his head," said Berard.

Berard says Kenneth Pecor strolled into his house and pointed a gun at him at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Reporter Priscilla Liguori: Did you use all of your might, would you say, or did you use enough to keep him down?

Berard: I was using every ounce of might I had.

Berard and his wife said Pecor demanded money and a vehicle.

"The man was obviously cold and hungry. I kept thinking, maybe I could get him a cup of coffee and he'll calm down," said Wasson.

The couple says, at first, Pecor told them he didn't want to hurt anyone and even set the rifle on the kitchen counter. Then, things changed. They say Pecor showed them that he stole a screwdriver from their garage.

"He then proceeded to say it's got my prints on it now but it won't, and he started to wipe it off and then he said, and you know, you've seen my face," said Berard.

Berard says once Pecor was on the ground, he kept the gun pointed at him until police arrived.

"I was focused on memorizing his face and his clothes," said Wasson.

Police say Pecor told them he was in this garage for about a half-hour waiting to see if anyone was home across the street. He didn't know that Berard and Wasson were there making breakfast.

"I did have that thought: We're going to die on Sunday morning in my house," said Wasson.

Police say they do not know where Pecor got the gun.

"The male was a homeless person living in the woods near the quarry," said Chief Michael Stevens, Barre Town Police Department.

"You see that happening kind of, around drugs, or you see it happening for people who live in mansions," said Berard. "It's just one of those things where you don't think about it happening to you."

Pecor was behind bars at the Northeast Correctional Complex Monday night. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful trespassing.

Related Story:

Barre Town couple fight off intruder with tomahawk