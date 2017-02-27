Quantcast

Police: Highgate woman sent nude photos to child - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Highgate woman sent nude photos to child

Posted: Updated:
Josie Spears Josie Spears
HIGHGATE, Vt. -

A 33-year-old woman is accused of sending nude photos to a child.

Josie Spears of Highgate was arrested Monday.

Vermont State Police say she had inappropriate conversations with the boy and shared photos of her breasts and genitalia area through social media.

Spears is due in court Tuesday to face charges. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.