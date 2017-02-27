Police: 2 men found drunk in car parked in South Burlington

Police say they found two men blackout drunk in a car Monday afternoon in South Burlington.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Beacon Place Apartments on 1200 Shelburne Road around 1 p.m. and found open containers in the vehicle. They say there were also other visible signs of impairment. Police arrested William Stanger, 30, from North Carolina, on DUI-related charges. They say his blood alcohol content was about three times the legal limit.