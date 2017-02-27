H.S. nordic state champs crowned Monday

Monday, February 27th

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. - The CVU boys, North Country girls and Middlebury boys and girls locked up team state titles on day two of the High School Nordic Championships Monday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

Freestyle races were held Monday, after the classic races ran Friday at Rikert Nordic Center. In the individual 5K races, St. Johnsbury's Alexandra Lawson and Isaac Freitas-Eagan of Brattleboro earned the wins in Division One. Ursula Volz of Middlebury and Anders Hansen of Craftsbury took first in Division Two.

In the team relays, the CVU boys and North Country girls claimed D-1 wins. D-2 top honors went to the Middlebury boys and U-32 girls.

In the team totals, a culmination of the points accumulated over both days of competition, the CVU boys and North Country girls each won D-1 state titles by nearly 100 points.

In Division Two, Middlebury took both team titles. The boys topping U-32 by over 40 points and, in the closest result of the competition, the Tigers girls edged Harwood by just five points to complete the sweep.