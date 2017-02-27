Quantcast

Small fire at Alcoa plant

MASSENA, N.Y. -

Everything is back to normal Tuesday at the Alcoa Aluminum plant after a fire there Monday night.

Emergency officials say there was a small fire in a smeltering operation at the Massena plant during the day Monday, and the plant's fire brigade put it out. But they needed extra water, so they called in tankers from other departments.

No one was hurt.

