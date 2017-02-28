Hartford fire destroys businesses

"Quite a fight but they managed to knock it down," neighbor Vina Reynolds said.

Flames engulfed businesses on Harrison Avenue in Hartford as nearby residents watched in disbelief. It happened Tuesday morning hours before the sun came up.

"It was an orange sky and there was black smoke pouring up and I could hear sounds of popping, perhaps propane tanks," Reynolds said.

Later in the day, firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots. Mutual aid was called in from departments throughout the Upper Valley but there was no saving at least three of the buildings.

"When you encounter structures that have that much heavy fire involved, then you know that the priorities are the buildings that surround them. Protecting the exposures and the occupancies that are near it," Hartford Fire Chief Scott Cooney said.

Those nearby exposures included a fueling station directly across the parking lot. Luckily, firefighters were able to douse the flames but not before nine businesses and several vehicles were destroyed.

"Eustis Cable uses it as an office site, as well as storage for their equipment. There is landscaping services that use the garage portion. I think there is a detail shop that is here, as well as some heavy bulk paper storage in the rear of the structure," Cooney said.

No one was in the buildings when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported but firefighters were dealing with dangerous conditions.

"We have some ruptures with some propane cylinders. We believe a heating oil fuel drum let go, just exploded as it would as it heats up on the inside and just kind of vents. We had a significant fireball from that event," Cooney said.

"It was really hard because so many businesses so close by and I knew my home would be in jeopardy if it came this way," Reynolds said.

State investigators have been called in to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire.