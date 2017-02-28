Hartford fire destroys businesses

Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed Wednesday night because of an accident.
A suspected Burlington drug dealer is off the streets.
A boil water order in Peru, New York.
A woman who worked for a Vermont home cleaning service has pleaded not guilty to charges that she committed identity theft and stole from clients.
The federal government has abandoned efforts to seize a Vermont boarding house that prosecutors say was a haven for drug activity.
Two men have been arrested for passing counterfeit cash in the Quechee area.
A city in upstate New York is now home to the nation's first ever "opiate court" - a pilot program designed to help those arrested and addicted to opioids.
A tractor-trailer off the Interstate caused delays in Swanton all morning.
