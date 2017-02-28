Quantcast

1 of 3 nurses pleads guilty to stealing morphine in scheme

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A St. Johnsbury woman has admitted in a plea deal she stole morphine from a Lyndon rehabilitation center where she worked as a nurse.

The Caledonian Record reports 55-year-old Dianne Lacasse pleaded guilty on Monday to felony prescription fraud.

She received a sentence of four to 24 months, all suspended except for 30 days on a work crew.

Lacasse is one of three nurses fired from the Pines Rehabilitation & Health Center. Authorities say the trio schemed to steal morphine from the facility for their own use.

Authorities say the nurses bypassed security procedures by co-signing for each other for large withdrawals of controlled medications.

Christina Kittredge and Wendy Murray have pleaded not guilty in the scheme.

State records indicate all three have had their nursing licenses suspended.

