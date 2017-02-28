Name of new gay bar stirs controversy

There is controversy over the name of a planned gay bar in Winooski.

Oak45 closed Tuesday night with plans to reopen next month as a gay bar called "Mister Sister".

Some say that is a slur historically used to disparage transgender women. Several members of Vermont's Pride Center say it alienates members of the LGBT community.

The bar's owner says he meant for the name and the bar to be inclusive to the entire LGBT community, but the Center says it won't take any position on the name and whether it should be changed.

They are holding a town hall Thursday night for the transgender community with the goal of moving toward a resolution.

That's at 6 p.m. in the Champlain Senior Center on North Winooski Street in Burlington.

