UVM ranks 8th for Peace Corps volunteers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Peace Corps says the University of Vermont ranks 8th in the country in the production of volunteers from medium-sized universities.

In addition, the state of Vermont ranked No. 1 in the per capita production of Peace Corps volunteers in 2016 while the Burlington-South Burlington metro area ranked No. 2.

The University of New Hampshire ranked 21st in the medium-sized school category. And Maine's Bowdoin College ranked 13th among small schools.

UVM works closely with the Peace Corps and has an undergraduate program known as Peace Corps Prep. Currently, there are 29 UVM alumni serving overseas.

Since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961, more than 225,000 Americans have volunteered to provide technical assistance to the needy in 141 countries across the world.

