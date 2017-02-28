NY DEC anticipating early migration of amphibians

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Drivers beware. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is preparing for an early migration season for amphibians.

Volunteers in the Hudson Valley already are set to log the annual breeding migrations of salamanders and frogs. Documenting observations is part of the DEC's Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings project.

Road mortality is a significant threat to frogs, toads and salamanders. The DEC says recent rain and unseasonably warm temperatures could create ideal conditions for a huge spike in migrations sooner than expected. In New York, those migrations usually occur on rainy nights in late March or early April.

Since the project began nine years ago, more than 300 volunteers have helped more than 8,500 amphibians cross New York roads safely.

