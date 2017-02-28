Hassan looking into 14-year-old's extra screening at airport

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan's office says it is looking into the case of a 14-year-old New Hampshire boy who says he was pulled aside this month for additional screening ahead of his flight to a baseball tournament in Florida.

The parents of Peter Haas, of Keene, said they were told by Transportation Security Administration agents at Boston's Logan International Airport that it wasn't a random check and that their son could be on a list, though they later were told he wasn't. His father, Andrew Haas, says agents pulled the soles out of his shoes and rubbed him down for bomb residue before letting him board the Feb. 16 flight.

Hassan spokeswoman Meira Bernstein says, "We are working with the family to address this issue."

The FBI declined to comment.

