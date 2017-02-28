Quantcast

Fire damages Barre home

Courtesy: George Anderson Courtesy: George Anderson
BARRE, Vt. -

Firefighters battled a blaze in Barre Town Tuesday morning.

It happened on Orchard Terrace.

Multiple departments were called in to help. Barre City was one of those and says the homeowners were not home at the time and no one was hurt.

No word yet on what started the fire.

