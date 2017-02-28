Vt. paraeducator denies sending nude photos to child

"Sometimes you just can't fathom where people are coming from," said Winton Goodrich, superintendent of the Franklin Northwest supervisory union.

Police say a Highgate Elementary School paraeducator sent nude photos of herself to a 9-year-old boy earlier this month.

"It's a really disturbing affidavit to read," Franklin County Prosecutor Jim Hughes said.

Josie Spears, 33, of Highgate, is now facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. It comes after the young boy's mother allegedly found messages and explicit photos he received from Spears on his Instagram account.

"It's an attempt, it looks like, to have a peer-to-peer relationship and, again, that's disturbing," Hughes said.

The prosecutor told WCAX News he's never seen a case like this in three decades-- an accused child predator who targeted a boy who attends Highgate Elementary, the school where she works.

Court documents show Spears also allegedly told the fourth-grader she loved him, planned to get him a gift for Valentine's Day and would hug him inside the school he attends and where she works. She has resigned from the school.

"She will not be in the school until we complete the investigation and she may not be as well after that," Goodrich said.

Spears allegedly once told the victim he should have come over while her boyfriend was out plowing for the night.

"This is an individual that needs an opportunity to tell her side of the case and we look forward to that opportunity," defense lawyer Jessica Burke said.

Police allege she did, saying Spears asked the boy to erase messages she sent him. Her phone has been seized and screenshots of her conversation with the boy are becoming evidence at court.

Spears already had an attorney before she was arrested Monday night. Prosecutors say she could face additional charges. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday morning and was released on a $5,000 appearance bond.

Related Story:

Police: Highgate woman sent nude photos to child