Killington man accused of exposing himself

Michael Young Michael Young
KILLINGTON, Vt. -

A Killington man faces lewd and lascivious conduct charges.

Vermont State Police say in January, they got a complaint that Michael Young, 70, repeatedly exposed himself to a 56-year-old woman between 2013 and 2015.

Young is due in court Wednesday to face those charges.

