Pedestrian critically injured in crash

We have an update on a car versus pedestrian crash on Shelburne Road last week.

It happened Thursday at about 9 p.m.

South Burlington Police say Michael Santaw, 50, of South Burlington, crossed into traffic on Shelburne Road by Laurel Hill Drive and was hit by a car. Santaw remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the car, Tara Byrne, 25, of Burlington, was treated on scene by medical staff.

Police say it crash is still under investigation but they do not think speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

