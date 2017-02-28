Quantcast

Police refuse to identify driver in fatal pedestrian crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police refuse to identify driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

Questions remain in Barre City about the pedestrian killed Friday at the Fast Stop gas station.

Police say a car jumped the curb and struck Brian Harris, 58. He died at the hospital.

Several of you have reached out to WCAX News asking about the driver's identity. We've asked police about that, too, but they will not tell us who was driving that car. Barre Mayor Thom Lauzon is standing by his police department. He told us Tuesday he supports the chief's decision to withhold the driver's name.

Related Stories:

Barre Police mum on ID of driver in pedestrian collision

Police: 1 killed in Barre crash

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.