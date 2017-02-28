Police refuse to identify driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Questions remain in Barre City about the pedestrian killed Friday at the Fast Stop gas station.

Police say a car jumped the curb and struck Brian Harris, 58. He died at the hospital.

Several of you have reached out to WCAX News asking about the driver's identity. We've asked police about that, too, but they will not tell us who was driving that car. Barre Mayor Thom Lauzon is standing by his police department. He told us Tuesday he supports the chief's decision to withhold the driver's name.

