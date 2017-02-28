Man pleads not guilty in alleged home invasion

A homeless man who police say walked into a family's home with a rifle pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

The husband and wife told WCAX News that Kenneth Pecor demanded money when he walked into their Barre Town home Sunday. But he got more than he bargained for when John Berard fought back. Berard told us he used a tomahawk to knock Pecor to the kitchen floor. Berard says he eventually got the rifle from Pecor, and though he did not want to use it, kept it pointed at him until police arrived at the scene.

"At one point I said, 'I will shoot you.' And that's polite, quite frankly. And he said, 'Go ahead.' And I said, 'Fine, how about a knee?' And that's what kind of quieted him down. Once he was quiet, I made a point, I looked down and made sure my finger was out of the trigger," Berard said.

Pecor is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful trespassing.

Related Stories:

Vt. couple describes using tomahawk to fight off armed intruder

Barre Town couple use tomahawk to fight off intruder