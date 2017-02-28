Vt. police warn hikers of car break-ins

As the weather warms up and more people hit the trails, Vermont State Police are warning hikers about car break-ins.

They're distributing cards at areas like Mount Philo urging people who go to state parks and other outdoor recreation hotspots to hide their valuables.

Police say car break-ins are on the rise, in part, because of the ongoing opiate crisis. They tell us locals are aware of the problem but visitors often aren't.

"Now we're seeing that out-of-state folks coming into this state aren't even aware of this. They think Vermont is safe. 'Hey, I'm going to Vermont to do some hiking, I'm going to leave something in my vehicle.' They come back to their car, their vehicle is smashed, their stuff is gone. I've had people tell me they're from Boston and Connecticut and that's something they expect to happen there, but not here in Vermont," Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise said.

Troopers also say they will be patrolling hiking access points to help discourage thieves. If you see anything suspicious, call police.