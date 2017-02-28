Scott officially kicks off Vt. maple season

With maple season underway across much of the state, Gov. Phil Scott took part in the traditional ceremonial tapping of a tree.

Silloway Farm in Randolph Center hosted Tuesday's event which included baked goods and tours of their operations.

State officials say they expect there will be more than 6 million taps this year. They say the industry has come a long way since the 1940s when this farm started.

"Back then it was 300 to 500 gallons of syrup a year and all buckets on the trees, and a lot of labor in the woods to collect the sap. And now it's 10 times as much syrup a year and all high-tech with tubing and vacuum systems," said David Silloway.

"The price of syrup has stayed pretty steady for the bulk syrup, so people are getting into it that maybe have some land that want to get some income from their land. Some of the bigger ones have gotten bigger because their markets will allow it and so we'll see what happens, but right now it's really good for maple," said Henry Marckres, Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

Last year, Vermont produced nearly 2 million gallons of maple syrup, and the most recent figures show the Vermont industry contributed about $329 million to the state's economy.