Quantcast

Drones capture photos of ice jam - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Drones capture photos of ice jam

Posted: Updated:
PLYMOUTH, N.H. -

Take a look at this sign of the warming temperatures.

Drones took these pictures of a 4-mile long ice jam on the Pemigewasset River along Interstate 93 in Plymouth, New Hampshire, Monday.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services tells us the ice jam is now gone from the river, and flooding in the area is starting to recede because the jam has been cleared.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.