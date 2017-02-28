How record warmth is affecting Vt. ski resorts

The combination of record warmth and recent rainfall is affecting area ski resorts.

These days the lower part of Bolton Valley's access road doesn't look very inviting to skiers.

"Ahh! I was still nervous honestly," said Paul Allen, Plattsburgh.

But as you reach the mountain itself, it starts to looks a little more like winter.

"The conditions are amazing actually. They're absolutely beautiful. The grooming has been great," said Allen.

On this day, Paul Allen taught his girlfriend's kids how to ski.

While there's still some natural snow on the trails, the warmth has done a number on the snowpack.

On the whole, Vermont has about 1,200 downhill ski trails. Most of them were open last week, but after all of that record warmth and rain, the trail count has decreased by about one-third.

At Bolton Valley, they've lost some trails with some bare spots and areas of ice. Bolton Valley is down about 20 trails over the past couple of weeks, but the drop could have been worse. After all, we saw a lot of snow in early February.

"We did get about over 3 feet of snow leading up to Presidents Week, which gave us a great base depth on our natural snow trails, in addition to the trails where we have snowmaking," said Josh Arneson, Bolton Valley.

Snowmaking trails have great cover with soft, groomed snow surfaces. Unfortunately, additional showers and warmth will do more damage through the midweek.

"It really worries me. A lot of the local economies are based off of these tourism industries. I'm worried for a lot of the ski centers, especially the smaller ones here at Bolton Valley," said Allen.

Ski areas like Bolton Valley change their grooming tactics to weather the warmth.

"When it is warming up we'll limit how much we'll groom overnight if it's not freezing up, we'll just stick to the trails that have a firmer, deeper base depth and leave the other trails be, cause at that point you can do more harm than good with a groomer," said Arneson.

Once the temps drop late this week, the grooming will go on at full blast again.

And according to Ski Vermont, at some larger ski resorts, the snow guns will be at full blast, too.

"The conditions have been challenging for the thaw-freeze cycle that they experience. But that's where the mountain folks are amazing with firing up the snow guns back up, which is unusual for this time of the year, but not unheard of," said Parker Riehle, Ski Vermont.

There's no doubt that this weather pattern isn't ideal for skiers, but it's still worth getting out and making some turns.