Meet the Scripps National Spelling Bee pronouncer

The man kids turn to for a definition or pronunciation at the nation's top spelling bee also happens to live in Vermont. For more than a decade, Jacques Bailly has been the person kids look to for answers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He says he's gotten all kinds of requests.

"They want to buy a vowel. They ask me how it's spelled. They ask me to sing it. They try to over-pronounce it to see if they can fish out some little extra letter," said Bailly.

Bailly is also an associate professor at the University of Vermont. He says his courses go hand in hand with the language at the competition.

"I teach Greek and Latin language at all levels from beginning to graduate level. I also teach ancient philosophy and that dovetails really well with the spelling bee because English is made up of basically English, French, Greek and Latin," said Bailly.

He got his start at the spelling bee as a winner in the 1980 competition. He then applied and was picked to be the associate pronouncer in 1991. And in 2003, he became the official pronouncer. He says the competition gives kids language skills that can help later in life.

"You don't get a Nobel Prize for spelling, but on the other hand, people who win Nobel Prizes probably know how to spell. It's a gateway skill. It opens up so many doors," said Bailly.

Kids in Vermont will compete for the state's top title in just a few weeks. The winner of that competition will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May. Bailly's advice for spellers?

"You should study the meanings of the words and the patterns, their etymologies. If you haven't spent a lot of time learning Greek and Latin roots, spend some time doing that, cause that has a big payoff," said Bailly.

Bailly says he plans to keep doing the job for as long as he can, helping kids spell their way to success one word at a time.