Donation helps popular Vt. bird watching spot expand

ADDISON, Vt. -

A popular bird watching spot is expanding thanks to a big donation.

The Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison is getting another 37 acres from Dubois Farm. That brings the property total to nearly 2,900 acres.

The area hosts 200 bird species and is one of the most popular destinations in Vermont for bird watchers and waterfowl hunters.

