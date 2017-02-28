Potential funding cuts concern Vt. governor after meeting with president

The prospect of potential funding cuts was a big focus at the president's meeting with governors over the weekend.

Call it culture shock. From a White House ball with the president to hob-knobbing with locals at a Randolph Center farm, the last few days have been a whirlwind for Vermont's new governor.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, and other governors at the National Governors Association attended the Governors Ball at the White House Sunday and got to meet with President Trump again Monday. Scott says he was encouraged the president said he wanted to listen to the states, but Scott says he remains concerned about potential cuts to programs that may be unveiled in the president's speech to Congress.

"Small cuts, small changes could be devastating in some respects for Vermont, but again what I heard from the president and others was more flexibility for the states, more power for the states, so I'm hoping we can have a voice in that," said Scott.

Like many governors from both parties, Scott has a number of questions from Medicaid funding to immigration. But he says he did not get a chance to talk to the president directly. In particular, if transportation Infrastructure plans will be broad enough to include stormwater treatment and water quality efforts like Lake Champlain.

From Washington back to Montpelier, Scott rejoins a difficult debate with lawmakers of his own how to fill a $70 million budget gap. Lawmakers rejected his budget proposal and Scott says he will not budge on new revenue.

"There's no secret, we're not going to raise taxes and fees," said Scott.

While some are pushing for massive cuts, Sen. Tim Ashe, D/P-Senate President Pro Tem, is urging caution. He says Vermont is in the same boat as dozens of other states when it comes to revenue shortfalls and cuts aren't always the answer.

"We have to stay calm and work our way through this in the Vermont way, which is not over react to these cyclical issues that were facing," said Ashe.

One area of agreement between Scott and lawmakers is that potential federal cuts could be devastating.

"No single action in my opinion from a budget point of view puts us more at risk of chaos with our budget than what the federal government might do with Medicaid," said Ashe.

"I think we'll see whether the rhetoric or some of the talk is translated into action. I mean that's what it really means, what do you do rather than what you say," said Scott.

Scott does admit to being somewhat of a novelty during his White House weekend as being the Republican governor from the most liberal state.