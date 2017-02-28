Welch to bring special guest to president's speech

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, is bringing a guest to the president's speech to Congress.

He's bringing Ahmed Alsaeedi, who served as an interpreter during the war in Iraq and who now lives in Vermont thanks to a Special Immigrant Visa.

He's currently an employment counselor with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program. Welch says he's introducing legislation that would ensure interpreters would not be affected by future executive orders on travel and immigration.