Why you'll get less money in milk settlement

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you submitted a claim in the milk price-fixing lawsuit, you will be getting back less money than expected. That's because there were so many claims submitted.

The settlement was over large national dairy farmers slaughtering herds of cows to drive up demand and milk prices.

The website for the litigation, BoughtMilk.com, says it got more claims than originally predicted in the class-action lawsuit, so payouts will be lower. A lot lower, by the sounds of it. Originally, it was estimated people would get about $45-$70. Now, the website says it's about $6.

Lawsuit: Dairy producers accused of killing cows to raise prices

