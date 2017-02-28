Quantcast

Car fire backs up traffic on I-89 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Car fire backs up traffic on I-89

Posted: Updated:
BOLTON, Vt. -

A car fire backed up traffic on Interstate 89 Tuesday evening.

Vermont State Police say two southbound cars were involved. They were in Bolton when one of them flipped and caught fire, landing in the median. The other vehicle remained upright. Everyone got out of both cars. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The northbound side was down to one lane because that's where emergency vehicles were accessing the crash.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.