Quantcast

Climate change and national security - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Climate change and national security

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Climate Change, water, energy and infrastructure: They are issues the folks at Norwich University say are linked to our national security. The school has launched the new Center for Global Resilience and Security to address the relationship.

Tara Kulkarni is its director and Gen. Gordon Sullivan is its leader in residence. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us about their plan. Watch the video to see.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.