Goodbye reading glasses?

There is a new treatment for a bane of middle-age-- blurry close-up vision.

The eye implant called "Raindrop" won't make it perfect again, but a Washington eye doctor says it decreases the need for reading glasses to send texts or check emails.

People usually start to need reading glasses in their mid-40s.

This particular implant is getting attention because it only takes 10 minutes to put in place on the eye's front surface and it's removable if necessary.