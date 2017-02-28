Quantcast

Goodbye reading glasses? - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Goodbye reading glasses?

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

There is a new treatment for a bane of middle-age-- blurry close-up vision.

The eye implant called "Raindrop" won't make it perfect again, but a Washington eye doctor says it decreases the need for reading glasses to send texts or check emails.

People usually start to need reading glasses in their mid-40s.

This particular implant is getting attention because it only takes 10 minutes to put in place on the eye's front surface and it's removable if necessary.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.